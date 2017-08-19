Donald Trump refuses to condemn the white supremacists of Charlottesville

This past weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, the white nationalists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK held a rally where things turned violent for both sides. A peaceful protester was murdered and two police officers lost their lives due to the actions of these individuals. In 2017, we should not have to make anti-Nazi propaganda, we should be educated enough, after years and years of exposure to the Nazis during World War II to put a stop to this immediately.

America is succumbing to a nation of hate, prejudice, and racism, and the President of our country is a supporter and enabler of these hate groups. While speaking on the topic of the hate crimes and violence that these groups committed, Donald Trump refused to condemn their actions. Since the beginning of his campaign, he has been nothing but blunt, except for when it comes to naming white supremacists or alt-right groups that have been the center of crimes that have taken place at violent protests.

The leader of our nation does not see anything wrong with what has happened in Charlottesville. This lack of urgentness for what these groups are doing, is only giving them more power. Who will stop them, when our own president could care less?

Donald Trump needs to recognize the event that took place in Charlottesville as the first step to greater destruction and violence. If these groups go without repercussions for their crimes, more innocent Americans will be killed.