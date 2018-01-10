I am proud to be a Feminist, aren’t you?  

Feminism by definition is the belief that both men and women are equal. It does not favor nor has a bias toward one gender. Although this is the case, feminism has been manipulated into something that presents immense stigma when being associated with. Feminist are now depicted as “man-haters” – aggressive and always attempting to degrade their male counterparts when in reality, all they strive for is equality.

What are some injustices women and girls are enduring today?

A look into the future for girls and women:

It will take 75 years before women can expect to be paid the same as men for the same work

15.5 million girls will be married in the next 16 years as children

It won’t be until 2086 before all rural African girls will be able to receive a secondary education

Stigma Men and Boys Face

The epidemic of inequality, that is a beacon attracting prejudice and bigotry, does not only affect women, it affects men as well. A distorted sense of what constitutes “normal” within different cultures, religions, and societies do not seek the oppression from gender. Men feel obligated to be the more masculine sex; to fit a criteria which denies them, their entitled right, to be free of shackles. Feeling imprisoned, by malicious expectations, is one of the biggest contributors to UK men, ages 20 – 49, committing suicide. It has become the leading cause of death for young men in the UK.

Provided by the Trevor Project

Too often has society assumed that feminism is one-sided, leaving men out of the equation. It never did, it has always included men in the fight for equality because they are not exempt from inequality. The walls of intolerance, conformity, and discrimination will trap anyone inside. When the walls begin to close, on the entities who choose mutiny and individuality, feminist are there to help push them back.

I am a feminist.

I do not discriminate against men – their freedom is as crucial mine.

I do not hate men.

I am not ashamed of my independence and strength.

I seek equality, not superiority.

I embrace my body: every scar, pimple, stretch mark, and “imperfection.”

I strive for my daughter to live in a world where she does not have to endure sexual objectification and experience rape culture.

I want all girls to have the unalienable right to education – without fearing a man will shoot them for pursuing it.

I want all girls and boys to know that feminism is supporting both of them, resiliently fighting for both of them, and advocating for both of them.

I want all girls and boys to know that they are validated, loved, supported, brilliant, and powerful.

I am a feminist, and I am proud to say it.