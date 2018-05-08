Poem: The Costume You Make Me Wear

America,

My tongue sinks with the weight of your name

The syllables no longer bear the honor they used to.

The Constitution never warned me that to be included in the we,

You must first bear a costume.

Kindergarten,

I pledge allegiance to the flag.

Red,

The blood of the natives when we colonized this land.

Bringing them the trail of tears

To put them in their place, this is no longer your land.

Blue is the cold in our voice when we tell you,

You don’t belong here.

White is the color of our suppression.

The stars are trophies of land we have destroyed.

We are one nation, under intolerance, for which it stands.

No justice or peace with xenophobia and racial hate crimes,

They will handcuff the victim, instead of the assailant.

No liberty when slavery runs through our veins;

No liberty when I have to wear a disguise.

I pledge my allegiance to our flag.

Can I sit down now please?

Second grade,

Formed math problems

I began to factor that being 4’9, chubby, and 7-years-old

Didn’t exactly ignite change from within

I wanted to rename myself “Fire Girl”

A flame so bright I could not be stomped out

Instead they branded me illegal.

The only Asian girl with immigrants as parents.

Called me poverty.

The only Asian girl who could never bring her collection of American Girl dolls to recess

Scrunched up their noses and sneered

Do you even speak English?

The only Asian girl whose parents didn’t attend PTA meetings

They were struggling enough not to drown under the crashing waves of unemployment.

When you don’t know English,

Your tongue becomes burden instead of blessing.

We knew no instead of sympathy.

My parents learned to plead before thank you for your help.

Third Grade.

Mrs. Smith told me to stop sharing my lunch.

You know, it is making my room smell bad right? Take a time-out, Sarah.

It’s fire girl.

As silent minutes passed

The snickering of my peers would haunt me for years.

I learned how cruel my culture could be.

So, I suppressed it.

Put on your costume and mask, you don’t belong here.

Fifth grade,

We celebrate Christopher Columbus day.

A man who sailed the ocean blue in 1492.

A rhyme that stuck with me all these years.

A rhyme they wanted me to remember.

My history text books wanted me to idolize him as a hero.

Not the hero that killed 100,000, raped girls younger than 10, enslaved the indigenous people.

The same people who showed him unfaltering kindness and warmth.

Here is your hero.

America gave him a national holiday

But Harriet Tubman who showed brothers and sisters the light of liberation,

Can you hear the feet of slaves?

They aren’t so far away.

She had to create the underground railroads to escape America’s crossroad

You belong or you don’t.

This is not your home.

Do not look back you will not find hope.

Harriet is denied replacing a known slave owner on the 20 dollar bill.

You cannot suppress the horror of our nation’s lineage.

Mrs. Smith, do not tell me to go in the corner and stay silent.

I had to learn about the KKK in middle school before I learned geometry.

A boy brought up their homepage.

Jokingly he said he will join.

No pain in his words, they flew so smoothly.

Do not soothe me when we have become dehumanized so absolutely.

Freshman year.

A magnet school in the valley forced all the white kids to stand on the desks.

Every other race that does not constitute privilege, sit on the floor beneath them.

This is how society sees you as, don’t get it wrong.

And if your a mixed kid, then choose,

Because you can’t be both.

Why can’t they be both?

Freshman year.

Embarrassed of him, of his construction truck

I had my father drive a block away from my school’s campus.

For year I created a distance from him

A distance from what I am —

Immigrant.

The same truck that takes me to buy dim sum every friday

Taking him to labor everyday.

He picks me up with cuts from glass, paint on his jeans, bruises.

America, how could have you made me ashamed of him?

Sophomore year.

I wrote an email.

Dear Mrs. Smith,

During art class

You told me never mix white paint with any other color

It’ll be tainted — ruined forever.

You never never tested to see if you were right.

I’ve taken off my disugue to tell you, you were wrong.

Far great tones of mahogany, olive, yellow, brown are created

The Mona Lisa of mankind you deprived me to never see.

Sophomore year,

A message to my next president.

We the people, of this land venting prejudice into the air we breathe

Polluting our minds with fear of intolerance

relief in close distance.

Take our hands and we will reach together to grab it.

It was so close, yet we have strayed away so far.

Take our hands, they are dirty with dried blood – bullet holes in them.

We tried to reach for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness when shots were fired.

Put on your costume and mask you don’t belong here.

We the people, built here.

Do not forget you are sitting on the bones of our ancestors

The bones of the people who built America from the rumbles of

immense injustice.

Who built America into a nation we wanted our children to have.

A better America.

Only to see our America come tumbling down into ashes of where we began.

This land is your land, and it sure as hell should be my land too.

You cannot just degrade us, until you invalidate us out of the we.

We are the we.

We the people ask you, will you take these hands?

Will you fight for us, with us, hear us?

We the people ask you, can we finally take off our mask and costume?