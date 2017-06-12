U.S. at potential war with Yemen due to death of thousands

According to CARE, the current situation in Yemen has left 80 percent of the population to become derived from life-sustaining commodities and basic services, thus meaning over 20 million Yemen citizens are living in pitiful conditions, unsuitable for human life to survive.

Brief history

The root of the conflict in Yemen is stemmed by the failure of politically transferring power from authoritarian president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, to Mr. Hadi, his deputy, in November 2011. Although this transition was meant to be a peaceful act, it resulted in conflicts between the mostly Sunni Arab states, such as Iran and Saudi Arabia, in the Middle East, and the Houthis rebels who want to take government control.

Furthermore, American intelligence agencies have noticed the emerging IS affiliates in Yemen and identified it as a major issue because of AQAP’s global reach and technical capabilities.

American intervention

For years, the U.S. has consistently launched missile attacks in attempts to end al-Qaeda operations. Their intervention has radically escalated as the nation had taken action to become involved with the civil war between the Sunni states and the Houthis rebels.

On Oct. 8, 2016, the U.S. shocked the world as they dropped a 500-pound bomb on the rebels, their first time choosing to concern themselves in the Yemen civil war. The missile had injured 525 people and killed more than 140, mostly civilians.

U.S. President Donald J. Trump has further increased the support of Saudi-led bombings in Yemen since his inauguration, only to leave Yemen in a more detrimental state with an escalating death toll daily.

The result of American intervention and the setbacks of humanitarian aid

According the UN, more than 10,000 people have been killed, including 4,000 civilians, and roughly 3 million Yemenis have been displaced. Homes, businesses, and agriculture has become demolished into ruins as war-torn Yemen constantly endures bombings and gunfire.

The cause toward why the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is at a stalemate is because humanitarian groups are being forced to withdraw from hospitals as bombs are being dropped carelessly in their locations. In 2015 alone, two Doctors Without Borders hospitals have bombed resulting in 20 deaths and the issue has only worsened over the years.

Becoming victims of these bombs, 14.4 million people in Yemen are enduring famine and do not have the privilege of seeking medical assistance to aid their severe injuries from radiation, injuries from the civil war, and having their homes crumble on top of them as bombs destroy their cities.

The inadequate amount of airdrops that are sending humanitarian supplies to the citizens are not sufficient enough for all the Yemenis to survive.

With the establishment of the Refugee Ban in America, the period of time it was still active had prevented the majority of Yemenis to escape the air raids and violence in their home nation. In response, there was citizen uproar around the world for the refugees of Yemen as President Trump had already sent more bombs to Yemen, only to later alienate the citizens, with the ban, to endure the bombings or flee to a neighboring nation that is plagued with the same bleak situations.

As the Trump Administration chooses to support the missile launches, they have put Yemen in the largest humanitarian crisis at the moment, but as they become more involved with the Yemen civil war, the decisions of the government could be leading America into more than what it had bargained for: war.