The Atlantic posted this incredible footage of lava crawling along the Hawaiian landscape in three minutes of time-lapsed glory. Oddly, it is relaxing, scary and breathtakingly beautiful. First, the music is meditative and alluring, while the powerful lava slowly overtakes all in its path. Next, young, newly formed vegetation withers helplessly away. Then, there is the unique pulchritude of seeing new land formed. This video will leave you asking, “How did they do this?”

