Introverts in life

Being in school is hard enough with all the work, but being an introvert in school is even harder. Introverts are people predominantly concerned with their own thoughts and feelings rather than with external things.

Basically, they would rather spend time by themselves than with other people. Folks who want to spend time with a throng of people are called extroverts; the exact opposite of introvert.

In school, introverts are still expected to work with groups in mostly every single class period, sometimes more than once a day. One thing that schools overlook, or just don’t care about, are people like me who need some space.

By giving students space, especially introverts, I think we will do better in life. That doesn’t mean we can’t be leaders, in fact I am a good leader when I need to be. Let me give you some good leaders that are introverts: Bill Gates, Rosa Parks, Barack Obama and many others that will take too long to name.

Here are six reasons why introverts are good leaders.

Introverts make good leaders because they are prudent. Introverts care about the future and issues like climate change. Introverts learn by listening, which means they listen to both sides of the argument. Introverts know how to leverage their nature, which means that people like me know how to talk to people and when not to to talk. They know how to demonstrate humility and know how to show compassion. Introverts know how to manage their uncertainty.

“It’s not that I’m so smart it’s that I stay with problems longer.” — Albert Einstein

6) They know how to work alone.

So, I am asking educators to take into consideration the introverts in their classrooms and to make provisions to give introverts like myself more space. I may be the next leader and I may need to “stay with problems longer,” and be by myself.