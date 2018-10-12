https://www.ea.com/games/nba-live/nba-live-mobile
Augustus F. Hawkins High School

Review of NBA Live Mobile Basketball

Have you ever wanted to play a game that became so addictive you couldn’t stop?  If so, you should try  on your phone  NBA Live Mobile,  a basketball game that you can play against bots, players and friends.

When you finish a game,  which is mostly four periods long, you get packs that give you players to improve your team. You can also choose to be an actual professional NBA team for yourself.  For example,  Jairo picked the Lakers. You don’t have to trust us, just look at the rating. According to the developer, of the 50 million downloads, 1.7 million people rated this game 4.4 out of 5 stars. Because of the recommendation of friends, we have been playing for about two months and  can’t stop playing. So, if you don’t have enough distractions in your life already, download NBA Live Mobile Basketball. And, the price is right.  It’s free.

by Jairo Corona and Sean Jones, Grade 11

