The legalization of marijuana

Legalization of marijuana has been debated for many years and it has now reached an all-time high. According to a CBS News poll, most Americans (61 percent) wish marijuana were legal due to the fact that marijuana is less harmful than alcohol and tobacco. Thirty-three percent of Americans still want it to be illegal.

The people that want marijuana legal argue the fact that marijuana is less harmful than say alcohol and tobacco. 480,000 people die each year because of tobacco use and 100,000 people die from alcohol-related situations.

According to Business Insider, there have beenno reported deaths from marijuana and it’s impossible to overdose on marijuana since you would need to smoke 1,500 pounds in 15 minutes to do so.

by Cristian Fuentes