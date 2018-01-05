Upcoming: Jan. 27 “It’s Our Turn: Young Women’s Conference” at Brentwood School

On Saturday, Jan. 27, Brentwood School will welcome middle and high school students of all genders to its bi-annual event “It’s Our Turn: Young Women’s Conference.”

The conference aims to empower young people aged 13-18 by discussing important social issues and problems facing our generation.

As the conference’s website states, “Young women today can be significant forces of change—in their own lives and in society. This conference is designed to empower them to take charge of the future in positive ways that influence and inspire others.”

The last “It’s Our Turn: Young Women’s Conference,” which took place in 2016, attracted approximately 1,000 students from more than 100 schools.

This year, former California Senator Barbara Boxer and NBC News correspondent Katy Tur will be among the many talented speakers at the conference.

Past conferences have featured inspiring and talented role models and speakers including actress/producers Mindy Kaling, Geena Davis, and Reese Witherspoon, Olympic champions Allyson Felix, Lisa Leslie, and Alex Morgan, fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, singer/songwriter Mary J. Blige, journalist Jessica Yellin, and model and entrepreneur Cindy Crawford, among many others.

Breakout sessions on Jan. 27 include “It’s Everyone’s Issue: Shining a Light on Rape Culture,” “Campaign Training: An A-Z Crash Course in Running for Political Office,” “Girls Get IT: Coding Workshop,” and “Laughter is a Good Medicine: Comedy as a Survival Skill.”

The conference will take place from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Brentwood’s East Campus.

Tickets are $25 for students. More information about the day can be found on the conference’s website.