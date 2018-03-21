National High School Walkout: Burbank High School

Students gather with signs and balloons in honors of each victim from the Parkland shooting, soon after releasing it. (Photo by Faith Schuck)
On March 14, 2018, one month after the Parkland, Florida high school shooting, Burbank High School participated in the National High School Walkout Day in honor of the 17 victims of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High school in Parkland, Florida.

Burbank High Students stand together in light of the gun violence topic, protesting for stronger laws and the safety of students. (Photo by Sarah Martin)

During the event, Burbank High School students held a moment of silence and participated in the event for 17 minutes in honor of 17 victims and released 17 balloons, each balloon holding a of the victim’s name.

Number of students gathered in the main quad showing their support and participation with a number of signs relating to the ongoing topic of gun violence and gun laws.

Students took the opportunity to protest and walked out front of Burbank High School, as cars driving by honked showing support. (Sarah Martin)

As for the rest, some students decided to take another measure and walk outside of the school’s front gate and protest in front of the school.

The event sparked local news and press, as well as the Burbank Police Department. Many students took this opportunity to use their voice and chanted sayings such as, “What do we want? Gun control! When do we want it? Now!”

Burbank Police Department stand beside Burbank High School watching over the School Walk-Out. (Photo by: Sarah Martin)

Burbank’s inner and surrounding community took part with the event as well, such as teachers, administration, staff, parents of students and Burbank Unified School District employees.

A mother stands beside her two children, wearing a shirt saying, “PROTECT KIDS NOT GUNS”, showing support for the national protest. (Photo by Sarah Martin)

 

Personally, being apart of this event felt empowering and life-changing, showing that the ongoing young generation is capable of huge things and the fact that I’m apart of that generation feels enriching. I encourage anybody my age, younger or older to stand up for what you believe in and use your voice, physically or on the Internet.

May todays national movement be the key to stop future and ongoing fear within students at school.

Gravatar
