COLA celebrates its 20th anniversary at LAMAG

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the City of Los Angeles Individual Fellowship Program (COLA) has opened an exhibition showcasing works created by COLA artists throughout the fellowship’s history.

Every year, COLA awards $10,000 grants to artists seeking to develop bodies of work, which are eventually displayed annually at the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery (LAMAG). This year’s exhibition, titled “COLA 20,” showcases work from 271 COLA artists in a timeline-driven gallery that highlights works from the last 20 years. It opened to the public in late April and will conclude on July 2.

LAMAG was opened in 1954 by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs as a home for works by culturally diverse artists in Southern California. The gallery features a variety of artwork ranging from traditional works to digital forms of art as well as performance pieces.

Director Isabelle Lutterodt has been with the LAMAG for two years and was responsible for organizing the show alongside curator. Lutterodt hoped to offer a platform for artists from a wide variety of backgrounds that could reflect Angeleno diversity.