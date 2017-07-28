Self Help Graphics: ‘Soy Artista’

Hi my name is Ally Gallardo, I’m a Cajon High School graduate.

These past six weeks interning for the Los Angeles Times have been the most productive six weeks of my life; every day was a new learning experience.

I’ve made so many connections and have met so many interesting people in which each of their stories broadened my perspective on the world outside of San Bernardino.

I spent part of the internship looking for my enterprise story. I chose to cover a Chicanx arts center called Self Help Graphics. I first heard about the palace while doing a profile on Dr.Ramos, the director of the Museum of Latin American Art, her assistant and I shared a connection in our interest in art and Latin culture.

I expressed to her my conflicting feeling from living away from my tight-knit Latino community, and my frustration with feeling disconnected within my own art skills. She then suggested I check out Self Help Graphics, which she said that it’s where artists of all sorts, from fashion designers to muralists, came together as a community to work and evaluate each other’s art.

I then knew that I had found my enterprise story.

I made my way there the following week, hauling 30 pounds of equipment as I crossed the bridge that cuts in between Little Tokyo and E Street.

When I entered I was welcomed by loud voices with thick Chicano accents that reminded me of my uncles back in San Bernardino. After talking to a worker there I learned that Self Help Graphics had a summer program titled “Soy Artiste,” which is a program that encourages young artist to create art activism.

Entering Self Help Graphics I had viewed it as an assignment, but I couldn’t help but to feel at home in the company of fellow Chicanx creators.