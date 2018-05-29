BROCKHAMPTON Kick Out Ameer Vann Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Earlier this month, Ameer Vann of BROCKHAMPTON was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct. BROCKHAMPTON has now released a statement that Vann has been kicked out of the group.

“Ameer is no longer in BROCKHAMPTON,” the statement reads. “We want to sincerely apologize to the victims affected by Ameer’s actions. We were lied to, and we’re sorry for not speaking up sooner.”

The band has also released that they have canceled the remaining dates left in their U.S. tour to “go home and regroup.”

Following the wave of allegations, Vann addressed the claims against him in a series of tweets.

“In response to the claims of emotional and sexual abuse: although my behavior has been selfish, childish, and unkind, I have never criminally harmed anyone or disrespected their boundaries,” he wrote. “I have never had relations with a minor or violated anybody’s consent.”

BROCKHAMPTON’s Kevin Abstract later addressed the allegations and said that the group is considering delaying the release of the new album PUPPY which was set to come out in June.

“I don’t agree with anything Ameer has admitted to, and I’ve talked with him about that,” Kevin said. “He’s been getting help for, like, over the past year.”

During their set yesterday in Boston, BROCKHAMPTON took the stage without Vann. In footage of the performance taken by fans, the group can be seen standing in silence during the sections where Vann’s verses would have been performed.

Fans are devastated over the news of Vann’s separation of the group. However, many understand why it is necessary for the group to part ways and remove themselves from the allegations against Vann. BROCKHAMPTON condemns Vann’s actions and regrets not speaking up sooner.