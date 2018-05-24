Missguided’s New Campaign Celebrates Skin ‘Imperfections’

British Fashion brand Missguided has been inclusive of celebrating all people and promoting diversity in their campaigns. In their previous campaigns, they highlighted different body shapes, skin color, and sexual orientation.

In its latest campaign, the brand aims to empower people to truly feel proud and comfortable in their own skin. The new campaign, titles #InYourOwnSkin, is a continuation of Missguided’s #KeepOnBeingYou movement. Its purpose is to shine a light on skin that is often kept from view in mainstream advertisements, social media, and the beauty industry as a whole.

Missguided cast a broad range of women to be a part of their campaign, each with their own story to share with the world. The six faces of the campaign are all unique and have different skin features Missguided wants to share with the world. Each model is on a mission to challenge the world’s perspective of beauty. They aim to inspire and empower women to love all of their “flaws” and to be confident in their own bodies.

Mariana Mendes is a 24-year-old Brazilian model and fashion designer who was born with a birthmark on her face. She is an advocate for body positivity on social media.

Maya Spencer-Berkeley started her modeling career to raise awareness for a genetic skin condition she has, Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), which causes the skin to blister easily. The condition affects 500,000 people worldwide. “I think beauty is happiness,” she explains.

Isabella Fernandes was in a house fire when she was 17 that left her with scars on her back and arms. Now at 19, she is a college student who hopes to make a more inclusive beauty industry through her work as a model. “Ultimately, the goal is to have a mixture of women in the same space,” she says, “so women with a disability or disfigurement are also considered normal.”

Beth Brice was cast right off the street in Manchester and is making her modeling debut in the campaign. She has psoriasis, an inflammatory skin condition, that she doesn’t hide or let distract her from feeling beautiful.

Polly Ellens was born with a face full of unique freckles that she embraces and has many tattoos that she loves. Joanne Dion is an influencer who shares her experience as a model who is plus-sized and has albinism. “My role in life is not to be accepted by society. I live fearlessly and I am unapologetically me.”