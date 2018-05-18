Review: Who Is Billie Eilish?

Billie Eilish is unlike any other artist in the music industry. At just the age of 16, she has found her voice and she’s already killing it. Her inspiration is drawn from artists like Lana Del Rey and Tyler, The Creator, but she has created her own original sound which led to her becoming an overnight sensation.

Eilish, an LA native who grew up in Pasadena singing in the Los Angeles children’s choir, had an unexpected turn in her life. After releasing her song “Ocean Eyes” on Soundcloud in 2017, her song became an instantaneous hit. She received immediate support from new fans and already began gaining a following. Her song now has over 43 million streams on Spotify alone, and she has collaborated with multiple established artists like Khalid and Vince Staples.

What is most striking about Billie Eilish, apart from her stunning vocals, is the flow and maturity of her lyrics. Eilish goes on to channel her raw emotions, and share her own personal feelings. In “Ocen Eyes” we hear Billie sing about how she could drown in a boy’s eyes. By writing songs about her own personal experiences, her fans get a glimpse into what really goes on in her mind. People connect to her music because her lyrics are relatable to everyone. She writes about life experiences that have shaped her mentality and outlook on life. She is her natural self in her music, her style, and her social media. Her Instagram @wherearetheavacados is a place where Billie is able to interact with over 1.5 million fans and share her personality with the world. As a teenager, Eilish is constantly changing and maturing as she goes through the motions of life, and she is continuing to create content that reflects her growth as an individual. Billie is unapologetically her true self and does not conform to societal pressures of living up to people’s expectations, which is what makes her so undeniably special.

“If I make music and people hate it, you know, whatever,” Billie Eilish said. “I’ll die someday and one day they will too.”