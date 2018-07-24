Trinitee Stokes Hosts Disney Channel’s First Live Game Show

Twelve-year-old Disney star Trinitee Stokes is hosting Disney Channel’s first-ever live trivia game show, Disney QUIZney. Disney QUIZney airs weeknights at 6 p.m. for 7 minutes, putting kids and families to the test on all things Disney.

The game challenges players’ knowledge from questions about Beauty and the Beast characters to that of Disney series fun-facts. Disney Channel airs each episode live while players sign into the DisneyNOW app to answer iconic Disney questions as quickly and correctly as possible for a chance to win cash prizes. At the end of each live show, the Dis Whiz scoreboard lights up watchers’ screens displaying the top 10 players, each a winner of the $100 cash prize.

Stokes, who has never hosted a live show prior to Disney QUIZney, takes on the opportunity with an eager and excited attitude. Stokes loves the experience of being on live television and putting Disney watchers to the test of their favorite characters and princesses.

“The best part is when you’re on and you hear, ‘three seconds, countdown,’ and you’ve just got to do everything you’ve practiced and rehearsed all day live, and it’s like… I did it!” Stokes said.

The 12-year-old host explains her enthusiasm for the family-friendly trivia game and her relationship between her own family and Disney QUIZney. Stokes challenges Disney watchers everywhere along with her own parents — putting them to the test of Disney trivia questions, as well.

Stokes, inspired by the former Disney star, Raven-Symoné, has always aimed to use her career to bring happiness to the faces of those watching her. With the goal of “making people laugh,” Stokes began on Disney’s comedy series, “K.C Undercover” as a super sassy humanoid robot posing as 10-year-old “Judy.” Now, Stokes is making use of her charisma and lovable persona in Disney QUIZney.

“You might get a lot of rejection, but it only takes one ‘yes’ to really catapult you,” said Stokes. “You don’t have to listen to the negativity you might be hearing. You just have to tune it out and stay focused on what you need to do.”

From her secret, on-set fuzzy socks to the excitement of hosting a live show, Trinitee Stokes is honored to be involved in the all-new Disney QUIZney game show. Download the DisneyNOW app, Freshen up on facts regarding Disney’s TV series, movies and heritage and join Stokes weeknights at 6 p.m.