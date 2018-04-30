‘Avengers: Infinity War’: The biggest Marvel film yet

The long-awaited arrival of “Avengers: Infinity War” has finally arrived. Two years after the tragic events of “Captain America: Civil War,” Thanos is power hungry to complete the Infinity Gauntlet, which would provide him with the ability to bend reality at will. The Avengers join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the heroes of Wakanda to put a stop to the upcoming slaughter and destruction of the world.

With a cast of over 50 characters, I doubted Marvel’s ability to give everybody a spot in the limelight. By diverting the plot into three subplots and eventually having them converge, every hero has their time to shine. Full of epic moments and nonstop action, we not only get to see a heroes journey for each character, the movie basically circles around Thanos’ life and intent.

“Infinity War” is the 19 film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and is by far the largest, most epic movie yet. The dynamic between the characters of Wakanda and the Avengers, and the Guardians creates a clash of culture that ultimately brings the world’s greatest heroes together in unity. There’s humor in seeing the Guardians gawk at Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) large muscles, or Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) struggling to hold dominance over Thor. There’s intensity between the intelligent minds yet sarcastic voices of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.). The reunion of Captain America’s (Chris Evans) rebels and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) is quick, yet heartfelt. Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Okuye (Danai Gurira), Shuri (Letitia Wright) banding with the Avengers is a force that we’ve all hoped to see come to life.

The stakes have been raised higher than ever before; nobody is safe. Thanos’ dominating presence strikes fear in the audience and he will not stop at anything to eliminate half the population of the universe. He seems unstoppable, even against the world’s mightiest heroes. The main character of the movie is almost Thanos, in the way that he interacts with Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and his previous conquests. Thanos has his own crew, super-villain aliens that are bent on fulfilling Thanos’ goals.

Directed by the Russo brothers, who also directed “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Civil War,” and “Ant-Man,” the film is very well executed in filming technique, capturing the emotions of the characters, and creating a realistic atmosphere for the superheroes.

There is one extra-credit scene, so be sure to stay after the film ends. It leads into an upcoming Marvel film. This was an amazing, almost perfect movie to lead after a blockbuster such as Black Panther.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was released in theaters on April 27, 2018.