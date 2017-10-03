Interview with the star of ‘The Stray’ Michael Cassidy

MICHAEL CASSIDY

Michael Cassidy was born on March 20, 1983 in Portland, Ore. He is an actor and producer, known for “Argo” (2012), “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” (2016) and “Men at Work” (2012). He has been married to Laura Eichhorn since Aug. 27, 2006. They have one child.

Cassidy found his passion for acting in elementary school with plays and acting classes; he was immediately hooked. Most recently, he stars in “The Stray” as Mitch Davis, who is also the director of the film.

The movie is based on the director’s very own life– a struggling family that comes upon a stray dog, Pluto. The family is on the edge of falling apart and Pluto just seems like another mouth to feed. However, when he saves a lost toddler, brings companionship to a hurting 9-year-old, helps restore a marriage, and repair relationships, Pluto is more than just the family’s pet— he’s a guardian angel.

“I hope people connect to the characters and go on the journey of a family that finds connection through a dog and an adventure,” Cassidy said. “The work is it’s own reward. The rest is extra.”

Because the film is based on actual events, director Mitch Davis hopes that “The Stray” will also inspire others going through a difficult time in their lives.

“I loved playing this role because I have had a couple stretches in my life that were dark and challenging but that ultimately worked out because I surrendered and received help from friends and family. My family encouraged me immensely,” Cassidy said.

With each project, movie and television show such as “Argo,” “Batman V Superman,” “The O.C.,” and “Men at Work,” Cassidy has journeyed to many different sets and locations to film.

“I feel extremely fortunate to have traveled to many different places and worked with many people I look up to over the last 15 years,” Cassidy said. “[In five years, I want to see myself] walking with my wife and son in a beautiful, wild place with a backpack and no phone.”

Cassidy’s TBS show, “People of Earth,” is in its second season right now. It airs Monday nights and is on the TBS app. He is also preparing to film a sequel to a short film he made over a decade ago, which can be found by searching up “Dare short film.”

“The Stray” releases in select markets nationwide on Oct. 6.