Maze Runner: The Death Cure – satisfying finale or dragged 2.5 hour film?

“Maze Runner: The Death Cure” is a dystopian science thriller film directed by Wes Ball, and the third installation in “The Maze Runner” trilogy, based off the original series by James Dashner. In the film, Thomas leads a group of the escaped Gladers and his friends—Newt, Frypan, and Brenda, to the legendary Last City, one of the last safe havens on Earth controlled by WCKD. Minho is stuck within the walls of the city, with many others that are immune to the Flare. With the riots of the people outside the wall and the deadly force of WCKD, Thomas’ only hope of getting through lies on one girl on the inside—Teresa.

The film was originally scheduled for release on February 17, 2017, but was postponed due to Dylan O’Brien recovering from his injuries.

As a book adaptation, the movie did not encompass every element as written, but did a nice job of tying up most loose ends. However, after watching this film, the concept for the plot as a whole does not quite make sense.

Full of grim moments as well as suspenseful scenes, the movie was packed with as much action as the past two films combined. With an exciting energy that never fades, I was surprised to stay captivated throughout this two hour and thirty minute film. Although I think the length is pushing its limits, “The Death Cure” made sure to never lose its audience at any time throughout the film.

While the first two films were sheltered in mystery and secrets, this movie drops all facades; Thomas and the others face the reality of what the world has become and all games are thrown away. The gripping severity of what happens keeps the audience in the world of the Maze Runners and the dangers they face.

The movie stays true to most of its characters, especially Thomas, Newt, and Minho. However, other characters stray from the novel. For example, Brenda, an immune in the novel, was infected by a Crank in “The Scorch Trials.” The other former Gladers do not play as big of a role in this movie, which makes way for a clearer storyline but might disappoint some of the audience.

With a riveting climax full of emotion and suspense, “The Death Cure” ends the trilogy with an explosion that will rock the world. Fans of the book trilogy will definitely enjoy “Maze Runner: The Death Cure.”