‘Murder on the Orient Express’: A worthy movie adaptation?

“Murder on the Orient Express,” based off the Agatha Christie novel, is a detective murder-mystery movie. Detective Hercules Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) boards the Orient Express to go on holiday. However, when disaster strikes, the train is left stranded in the mountains after an avalanche, and somebody is murdered in cold blood in bed. Poirot investigates the interesting assortment of characters, knowing that the murderer must be on the train. With clue after clue, Poirot must solve the mystery of a passenger’s death before they reach their destination.

Some of the language and words were hard to catch because most of the film is centered in 1930’s Europe. The film was a little slow-paced, as it took a while for Poirot to even board the train and find the victim. However, it was a practical way for the audience to understand Poirot and the way he thinks for the rest of the movie.

I enjoyed how the mystery slowly unraveled and how each clue led in different directions. Poirot was left in total uncontrol, which completely raised the stakes for him, as he seemed to be the greatest detective in the world.

I also appreciated the action and intensity they managed to weave into the plot, even though most of the film takes place on a small train. It took me on a ride through mystery and adventure, leading me behind Poirot’s eyes and how he managed to sleuth his way through each clue.

Poirot’s past lover is mentioned and is shown to be a major part of his life. However, the movie doesn’t go into enough depth and only mentions her name and picture. A greater emotional understanding of our main character would allow the audience to move and learn with him as he struggles through the mystery.

The cast comprises of a list of big names in the entertainment industry, including Josh Gad, Johnny Depp, Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe, Penélope Cruz, Leslie Odom Jr., and many others. This ensemble of actors worked especially well together, with each of their contrasting personas in the film.

Full of giddy drama, humor, and intense mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” is one of the most exciting detective movies this year. It has a shaking score, sweeping landscape scenery, incredible acting, and a brilliant flow of story. The film will be released in theaters on Nov. 10.