Local rapper ‘Izzy’ does not rap about drugs, money or alcohol

Izzy is the next big elite rapper to come fresh out of the Inland Empire. The 22-year-old, who has been busy spreading the Million$Dreams movement, is from Banning and is taking Los Angeles by storm.

Not only has he broken stereotypes, he’s also broken digital media records with the Ten Toes Down Challenge.

“My Ten Toes Down Challenge video received well over 250,000 views across YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. It’s an internet challenge for rappers to rap verses over a beat,” Izzy said.

Izzy also discussed how difficult it is for rappers in the Inland Empire to be taken seriously and be seen as the real deal.

“Being a rapper in this area is tough. It’s so populated and difficult to separate yourself to be seen as an elite rapper. The public doesn’t respect the talent here because we’re not a bigger city,” Izzy said.

He describes his music as similar to that of the inspirational rapper J. Cole, who often raps about social injustices and positive movement.

“I’m inspired by reality based music, opposed to a false reality. Everything I speak is true, it’s always something I’ve been through. All of my music is written by me. I’d say about 70 percent of my music’s beats are coherent with the song,” Izzy said.

On Feb. 6, he released his highly anticipated new single “Flex,” which is available on Apple Music, Soundcloud and Youtube.

“My music touches on anxiety, depression and love. My music is nothing like the rap music that plays on the radio where they rap about money, jewelry and women; that music is only creating a bad influence on the youth,” Izzy said.

One special attribute to Izzy’s brand is his Million$Dreams movement and motto; which actually has nothing to do money.

“Spreading the Million$Dreams movement has been amazing. Having someone from a different state or country wearing the t-shirts, hats, sweaters, stickers and logo that I designed is crazy,” Izzy said. “There’s people that I’ve never even met, from all over the country and even the world saying they love the movement and clothing, it means so much to me.”

The Million$Dreams movement has already moved over 300 units of clothing. The brand also plans to release special edition jogger pants and another hoodie for the fans very soon.

“The Million$Dreams movement has nothing to do with money. It’s about living your life the way you want; while pursuing what you wan’t to pursue and doing what makes you happy,” Izzy said.

Making music is what makes Izzy happy and he shared how it was difficult to get his family’s support earlier on in his career.

“This will be my third year making music. It took my family a while to realize and see for themselves what I was doing. Any new job venture, it’s going to take a while to get the ball rolling, it was tough for them to support me at first,” Izzy said. “They thought my music was good, but now with people asking to take pictures and sign autographs when I go out, my family is starting to realize the depths of my career and see how far I’ve come.”

He says the positive social media and face to face feedback he gets everyday motivates him to continue progressing as a rapper. When fans tell him how his music has helped them through a difficult time, Izzy says that alone makes all the hate and sacrifice worth it.

“My career goal is to have at least two or three songs at a million hits in the next five years. I want to have at least 100 songs out, I have 40 songs out now. I want my fanbase to be doubled. And most of all, I hope I’m making a livable income off of my music and clothing line and not having to work my day job anymore,” continued Izzy.

He shared that he would not be where he is today without all the love and support from the fans.

“Thank you to my fans and supporters for watching every music video, listening to every single song, and for staying in tune with all my social media updates. Always remember, don’t let anyone tell you that you cant do something because no one in your area or family has accomplished it. I believe in you,” Izzy said.

Follow Izzy on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/_izzyofficial/

Find him on Soundcloud at https://soundcloud.com/izzyofficial-746907012