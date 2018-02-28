Carson High School

Free at last

 As you may know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Civil Rights activist and a very prominent one at that. This past holiday celebrates and recognizes all that he has done for African Americans, including to successfully protest non-violently against racial discrimination.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. lived and gave his life dreaming for peace, justice, and equality,” said ninth grade math teacher Mr.Riddle. “His dream lives on today.”

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not only recognizing what King did for us, but it is also spending time with our families. Whether you’re barbecuing, watching the parade, or visiting a relative.

“My family barbequed and I saw all [of] my cousins,” said Carson High School tenth grader Loreal Jackson.

Connie Wright a CHS ninth grader stated, “Martin Luther King Jr. was a very educated and inspiring person with a peaceful heart.”

Martin Luther King Jr. was a non-violent and respectable man, that’s why we celebrate him. Without him and his need to make a difference, we wouldn’t be where we are today.

