Is dating a thing of the past?

What are we in… the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s ? This is a new generation we don’t have that Ike and Tina, Will and Jada, Martin and Gina love. This ain’t “Poetic Justice”, this dating stuff is a thing of the past. Now a days “in a relationship everything starts off fine in the beginning, you call your boyfriend and girlfriend up every 10 seconds and say I love you. All up in each others face everyday and we call that the cupcake phase”, Spoken Reasons shares. After that cute phase you start grinding each others gears and thinks it’s ok. That’s when this newer generation gets dilutional , petty, weird and crazy. Therefore dating is not for us.

We’re all in the 21st century and now we have cellular devices and social media unlike what they had back in the day. Now it’s easier to cheat and catfish people with websites like: Christian Mingle, Live Links, Black People Meet or even Farmers Only. Usually, it can happen on everyday websites like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat.

According to Pew Research Center , 42% of cell-owning 18-29 year olds in serious relationships say their partner has been distracted by their mobile phone while they were together (25% of all couples say this). 18% of online 18-29 year olds have argued with a partner about the amount of time one of them spent online (compared with 8% of all online couples). Eight percent, say they have been upset by something their partner was doing online (compared with 4% of all online couples). Simply telling you this younger generation is not made to be a companion.

This generation is also very influential and gets inspired by our music of today. We went from, “Candy girl, you are my world, you look so sweet, you’re a special treat” to, “ b**** you’s a gurb stop asking” .

Artist Drake believes, “We live in a generation of not being in love and being together but we make it feel like we’re together because we’re scared to see each other with somebody else.” Which implies our intellects are not in the minds of loving someone but want some people to just vibe with them.

On the other hand, it may take time to find true love along with patients and communication. Our generation can be categorized and dating is just probably not for a few people. Dating is basically pre-marriage. Some may think I probably can’t find a boyfriend so I’m bashing on this. But numbers don’t lie and statistics show dating was better back in the day so maybe as of right now it is a thing of the past.

Our generation is not fit for a relationship, it’s old like the show flinstones. So instead of trying to be Jay-Z and Beyonce, go get flipped like a free phone. Cause in this generation everyone is a dog trying to get a bone. Ya Digg ?