Logic saves thousands of lives

Logic is an American rapper, singer, songwriter and music producer. Robert Bryson Hall II, also known as Logic and Bobby, was born and raised in Gaithersburg, Maryland. He grew up in Section Eight household that was filled with guns, narcotics and violence. At the age of 17, he was kicked out of his house and moved in with his friend Big Lenbo who believed in him and his music. Ten years later, Logic became one of the most successful rappers in the music industry.

Logic created a song for those who were in desperate need. At first you may not think much of it, but the song title “1-800-273-8255” is actually the number to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. After the song came out, thousands of people began to call the number for help and found that shed of light they needed.

Sophomore Jonamie Ordonez from Carson High School said, “I like Logic because he’s more of a deep rapper that focuses on reality and not just sexual things. The song title is a creative choice since it’s a universal suicide hotline number that will help anyone who’s suicidal. Logic describes how people with depression think and truly feel with his lyrics: ‘I feel like I’m out of my mind, It feel like my life ain’t mine.’ People with depression often feel like everyone is against them and that it’s not okay to be themselves.”

Junior Victor Serrano from the Academies of Education and Empowerment said, “I know who Logic is, but I don’t listen to many of his songs, mostly [just] the mainstream ones. I have listened to the song and when I first heard it, I felt that it had more meaning to it and that people could connect to it. As fans, we give him a platform to spread his positive message.”

Senior Aaron Cabal from CHS said, “Yes, I listen to Logic, and I absolutely love his music. The song title is a great title [and] gives the song so much more context and meaning. I listened to 1-800 when it was first released as a single before the album. In my opinion, the song is an anthem for people who are going through really hard times and need a beacon to look to for help. Logic’s message is one of the realest messages a musical figure has promoted, it’s different from the [money and women] message most rappers promote.”

The day Logic released the song, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline had the second-highest call volume in the history of their service. Numbers spiked from 33 percent the day the song was released to 55 percent after his performance at the VMAs. For the first time in his life as a musician, his 1-800 song achieved massive success boosting his career.