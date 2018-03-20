New Colt on the block

Notice a new face in the Carson High School main office? The Carson Complex would like to give a warm welcome to our new School Administrative Assistant, Mr. Dominguez. The SSA carries out numerous roles in the main office such as assisting Dr. Warren, handling parent inquiries and also helping our teachers.

“Basically I’m the right-hand person to the principal so if she ever needs anything I assist her,” said Dominguez. “I’m the face of the school when it comes to parents, so I’m the first office they see when they need to talk to the principal.”

Although he is new to our school, Dominguez is no stranger to working for LAUSD. Before filling the SSA position in the main office, he was an office tech at Gompers Middle School in South Los Angeles. Besides his work life here in the office, Dominguez shares a few things about his background.

“I had a private school upbringing. I graduated from Bishop Montgomery and after that I went to Cal State Long Beach. I’ve been working for LAUSD for three years now,” said Dominguez. “I love basketball, I love to play video games and hang out with friends.”

Dominguez plans to enhance the experience of the staff, students and parents that visit the main office .

Senior Mira Joesph, who is a teacher’s assistant in the main office, said, “It’s been different with him coming to replace Ms. Eastridge, but I’ve enjoyed him as an SSA. I think he is a great fit in the main office.”

He describes his experience so far at Carson, stating, “ I like it here. Everyone’s been welcoming and I know the students here are great as well. The teachers here are very positive and the staff are also. I can tell they really care about the kids so I’m hoping I can do the same.”