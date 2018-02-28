New Year, Same Me, Different Goal

When the beginning of the year comes we all hear the phrase “New year, new me.” New Year’s resolutions are the best way to start off the New Year. The point of a New Year’s resolutions are so you can make major changes in your life to better yourself as a person.

Whether or not people believe in “New Year’s resolutions,” when a New Year comes it inspires us to making some type of improvement in our lives.

“I sometimes do believe in them (New Year’s resolutions) because I feel like if you set goals, you will complete them,” Lauryn Figueroa, a Carson senior said.

“My New Year’s resolution is to pay less attention to the drama and people with negative comments on my life and focus more on my main goal in life, to graduate and make more money,” senior Chaeli Miles said.

Many people try to get rid of all of the negative aspects from previous years, focus on more positive things and what the future holds for them.

“My New Year resolution is to graduate and to have fun in dance class,” Figueroa said.

Do many people stick to their goal and actually achieve it? When the year finally approaches and we’re a few months in, people tend to dismiss their goal and say they’ll try again the following year.

Miles and Figueroa both believe they can achieve their goal if they keep themselves on track. Even if it doesn’t work out for you, don’t give up just simply try again. Everyone can achieve their goal if they keep reminding their self of who and what they want to be.