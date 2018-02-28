Star for Selena

American singer songwriter Selena Quintanilla-Perez received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Nov. 3, 2017 and the day was proclaimed as national “Selena day.”

This is a big deal because even though she passed away many years ago, she now has been honored with the star that fans have waited so long for.

Her sister Suzette Quintanilla accepted the star on her behalf while Eva Longoria, who grew up in Selena’s hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas and is also set to get her own star, was the emcee of the event. About 67,000 people attended the reveal of the star on the Friday in November, setting an all-time attendance record.

“I’m happy for Selena, and I feel like it’s about time that we honored her,” senior Trinity Sanchez said. “I’m glad her sister is still making moves and doing her thing.”

Many fans waited about 22 years for this to happen and the day had finally come. Even her reveal in the wax museum in 2016 did not have as many attend compared to the star reveal event.

“I’m very happy, especially as a Selena fan, even though I feel like they did lack a little to put a star in her honor,” Academy of Medical Arts junior Celeste Perez said.

It’s a big deal not only to her name and her family but to her fans and the Latino community as well. We are happy that she got honored in a way that many do not get to experience in their lives.