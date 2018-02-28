TimesUp for everyone

During this year’s Golden Globes, actresses, actors, and directors wore black and pins that had the words “Time’s Up” on them in order to show support to women who have been victims of sexual harassment, abuse, or assault in the workplace.

The idea of wearing black to the Golden Globes came from the movement “Time’s Up,” which was founded this year in response to the Weinstein effect and #MeToo. Seeing many of these celebrities supporting this movement at the Golden Globes or even at home was inspiring and touching to see but ignited anger and frustration in many people.

Due to many people participating in this movement, many of the celebrities who posted about showing support towards this movement have worked with directors or actors who have had abuse and rape allegations against them. Some actors and directors wore the pin or wore black despite them being abusers themselves (the part that outraged people the most).

Lily-Rose Depp, actress and model, posted about this movement with the knowledge that her father, actor Johnny Depp, had previously abused his ex-wife, Amber Heard. When the allegations first came out about the abuse, Lily-Rose posted two pictures to her Instagram of an article saying that he was not guilty (despite Heard who had proof that he in fact did abuse her by picture and video) and another picture of her and her father when she was younger with the caption, “My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know, he’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows would say the same.”

Selena Gomez and Timothée Chalamet also showed support towards Time’s Up, yet despite appearing in an upcoming Woody Allen film, “A Rainy Day in New York.”

Allen has allegations from his own step-daughter, Dylan Farrow, claiming that when she younger, Allen committed acts that were inappropriate.

Ironically enough, men like Christian Slater and James Franco proudly wore black and had the “Time’s Up” pins on their suits despite both men having past history that goes against what the whole movement is about.

Mylee Etuale stated, “I think it is hypocritical that celebrities claim to stand against abuse in the workplace and yet work with known abusers. Although it is for a good cause, it is not helping.”

Despite many celebrities being hypocrites, we can always still help and take part in the Time’s Up movement here at Carson High School and most importantly outside of school and end rape culture. Speak out when it comes to standing up for both women and men in situations where abuse might be taking place.