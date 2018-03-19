WakandaForever

The first black mainstream superhero movie is here. Black Panther came crashing down breaking records ,with only a 4 day debut, of 404 million in ticket sales. Black Panther is a fictional storyline by Marvel. People from all over the world having been waiting for this movie, especially the black community. Black panther is the first superhero of African descent in an American mainstream comic.

When the amazing soundtrack by Kendrick Lamar rose to the surface before the movie, it had people waiting at the edge of their seats for the movie to premiere. A small summary of the movie : Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda to take his place as King. However, when an old enemy reappears on the radar, T’Challa’s mettle as King and Black Panther is tested when he is drawn into a battle for the throne by his own cousin (Michael B. Jordan) it puts the entire fate of Wakanda and the world at risk.

Before Black Panther was officially released we asked Carson Complex why they were so excited for the Marvel movie.

AMA senior, Angel Monjet stated, “I think I’m more excited for it [ Black Panther] because some of my favorite actors and actresses like Michael B. Jordan and Angela Bassett are in it.”

“Black Panther is going to be a big deal in the black community because, this will be one of the first real black superhero.” Stated AEE, sophomore, Christian Hill “Now little black kids can look up to a superhero who look like them.”

The hype of Black Panther was huge. AMC theatres in southern California added in a total of 84 additional showtimes to accommodate the crowds. People come showed out to support in their traditional African attire, Dashikis, and even black panther merchandise. Black Panther didn’t let down their fans. With the movie hitting on racial injustice in the black community and providing their conservative political message, you can say they fans were very pleased.

After opening night Michelle Obama, previous First Lady, tweeted, “Congrats to the entire #blackpanther team! Because of you, young people will finally see superheroes that look like them on the big screen. I loved this movie and I know it will inspire people of all backgrounds to dig deep and find the courage to be heroes of the own stories.”

We asked Carson Complex students their opinion on the movie;

CHS, Junior, Khaliyah Brown stated “Black Panther was absolutely amazing! The fact that it was an all black movie was amazing! It’s a movie that has finally given black kids or black families in general something to look up to. I enjoyed the technology that they had, how upgraded it was. I enjoyed the little sister, she was a black inventor which was actually great to see. The movie was funny and influential to many people, especially black people.”