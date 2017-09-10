Chaminade cruises past Oaks Christian in a 47-10 victory for the season opener

On Aug. 25, the Oaks Christian Lions traveled to take on the Chaminade Eagles in the season opener of the 2017 season.

The Lions had a strong first drive but were limited to a field goal. Chaminade took advantage of the momentum and scored three times very quickly all from senior running back, Andrew Van Buren. Coach Ed Croson called for the team to go for two, two of the three times.

Just before halftime, Harvard commit Jonah Lipel kicked a field goal as time expired.

Coming out of halftime the Eagles scored three more touchdowns while giving up one to the Lions, producing a final score of 47-10.

Nobody scored in the quick final quarter where there was a running clock due to Chaminade’s 35-point lead.

Last season Chaminade opened up their season against Oaks Christian just like tonight but the result was not the same.

“Tonight was a big win, especially coming off of last year when they put 65 points on us. We had no idea what they were going to run. We came in blind. We adjusted and made stops,” defensive coordinator David Padilla said.

Chaminade shined tonight putting Oaks in a position they are not used to. A position of discomfort in all aspects of the game.

“It only gets tougher from here but from what we saw tonight showed our ability to compete and limit what our opponents throw at us,” Padilla finished.

Van Buren was named the player of the game and seemed unstoppable.

“I walked into tonight knowing I had to take control of the offense, keep pounding it on them, and maintain that lead,” Van Buren said.

This past summer to continue his football career at the next level, Van Buren committed to Boise State University.

“They sent me a good luck message for tonight’s game so I feel they are truly happy about me committing. I feel like I’m family,” Van Buren said.

After last year’s season star running back T.J. Pledger decided to take his talents to IMG Academy in Florida leaving the reins to Van Buren.

“It’s not a new game for us without T.J. but I do have to pick up what he left for me,” Van Buren stated, “Even if he didn’t leave I’d still be the same Drew doing the same thing. I truly appreciate him for who he is, just wish he was still around with us,” Van Buren finished.

Senior wide receiver, Nash Devan, had an incredible game, seeming to be the reliable option on third down making huge catches to keep the Eagles’ drives alive.

“I saw a lot of open opportunities with their safety playing twelve yards off the whole game. I talked to my quarterback a lot on the sideline to make a lot of connections on the field,” Devan said.

Next week on Aug. 31, the Eagles travel to a neutral site in Mission Viejo to take on the No. 2 team from Arizona, Phoenix Mountain Pointe at 8 p.m.

“Everyone’s got to come together and do their jobs correctly. If that happens we should be able to put up numbers like we did tonight,” Devan finished.