Chaminade football shines in preseason scrimmage versus Narbonne

On Aug. 17 the Narbonne Gauchos traveled to West Hills for a football scrimmage against the Chaminade Eagles.

The Gauchos had an impressive first drive but the Eagles’ defense held them to a field goal. Chaminade took the momentum right there and never gave it up with their first touchdown– a pass from junior quarterback, Ryan Stevens, to senior wide receiver, Nick Crespo.

The Eagles continued to score and keep the Gauchos out of the end zone showing they were the more dominant team in the night’s scrimmage.

Chaminade’s head coach Ed Croson talked about how he loves the opportunity to play a scrimmage against a team such as Narbonne.

“In live action you can kind of tell what works and what needs work. Also it’s good experience for the kids to handle the nerves,” Croson said. “Narbonne has won the city title the last three years in a row, they’ve been ranked near the top in the state every year so they’re always a good program so it was good for us tonight.”

The Chaminade class of 2018 has very, dominant football players filled with offers and even some commitments already, building on the program’s rich history.

“We have a lot of guys with offers and a lot of guys that are committed. I have seven players in the NFL and probably around 40 in college,” Croson said. “We spend a lot of time on their recruitment process and help them get placed somewhere that fits them.”

Senior defensive back Dallas Taylor-Cortez stood out in Thursday’s scrimmage with a highlight moment just before halftime, intercepting a ball in the endzone.

“I had to save the touchdown. We were about to go into halftime and it was still a close game but we couldn’t give that up,” Taylor-Cortez said. “He threw the ball up and I just know when the ball is up in the air, it’s mine. So I just played off that mindset.”

Dallas is one of those players that coach Croson mentioned that has offers and is planning on playing at the next level.

“I have nine offers but I am not committed yet. I’m going to get my visits in and see where it goes from there,” he finished.

Senior defensive end and tight end Parks Gissinger made a big move in his football career this past summer.

“I committed to Michigan State University on July 20. I’m so pumped. I visited and am planning on visiting again sometime for a game but it’s tough during season,” Gissinger said. “Coach Dantonio is a great guy and I love it in East Lansing but I’ve got a season to play here first with all my brothers before all of that.”

On Aug. 25 the Chaminade Eagles host the Oaks Christian Lions at 7:30 p.m. for the opening game of the season. If this game is anything like the one last year, the fans should expect a fun one.