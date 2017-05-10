President of the Governing Board of LAUSD Steve Zimmer discusses importance of college readiness

“For years and years and years, this system believed that some kids deserved access to the highest quality of education and that other kids in other communities maybe didn’t deserve much,” said Steve Zimmer, current President of the Governing Board of LAUSD.

Zimmer is currently running for re-election to represent District 4 (Los Angeles’ Westside, West and East Hollywood, Hollywood and Encino, Tarzana, Topanga and Woodland Hills) on the LAUSD school board.

The politician and educator spoke at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles forum on May 6 about issues regarding the controversial A-G system and college preparation.

“Students will hear from the candidates, but the candidates will also hear from the students,” said Karen Calderon, a senior at Hamilton High School who was a student leader at the event.