Experience or fame: 2020, you decide

After being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump shook the core of multiple high-profile celebrity figures. The definition of presidency has changed, and multiple figures in the spotlight have considered their future in relation to the position of leader of the free world. High-profile figures have included Hollywood actors and actresses and CEO’s of popular social media.

Although Mark Zuckerberg’s possible candidacy is based on speculation, the Facebook founder has altered his persona and set his sights on discovering diversity. A CNN article by Abby Ohlheiser noted, Zuckerberg intends to visit each of the 50 states as his New Year’s Resolution.

“My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice. I want to personally hear more of those voices this year,” Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. By the 2020 election, Zuckerberg would be 36 years old.

In addition, Nick Bilton of Vanity Fair is weighing Zuckerberg’s chance at candidacy for the 2024 election.

Another prominent household name, Kanye West, said in his intense monologue at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards that he had decided to run for president in 2020. In an interview with the BBC, Kanye mentioned his candidacy for 2020.

“When I talk about the idea of being president, I am not saying I have any political views,” West said. “I just have a view on humanity, on people, on the truth. If there is anything that I can do with my time to somehow make a difference while I am still alive, I am all for it.”

The acclaimed television show “The Simpsons” has predicted many turning points in American history. The animated TV show “The Boondocks” envisioned Oprah Winfrey winning the election in 2020.

In an interview with “The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations,” Winfrey said, “I thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience. I do not know enough.’ Now, I am thinking, ‘oh.’”

Winfrey’s investments, foundations, organizations and diverse leadership programs have outshined Trump’s overall career.

Despite the lack of experience in most of the potential candidates, Winfrey has a piece of legislation in her name. Former President Bill Clinton signed the “Oprah Bill,” commonly referred to as the National Child Protection Act, into law in 1993, creating a national database of convicted child abusers.

For the students at Charter Oak High School, experience plays a great deal in the process of deducing best-fit candidates for presidency. For fellow freshman Julia Arretche and Christopher Sanchez, Trump’s presidency is one they would “never vote for” since they disagree with his controversial actions during his first months in office. The class of 2020 will be the next set of seniors to vote in the next election.

Unfortunately, Tala Qasqas, sophomore, will not get the chance to vote in the election of 2020. However, like Arretche and Sanchez, she “would never vote for Trump” and finds it particularly strange that a man of no political experience such as Trump won the presidency.

“I think we should stick to people who actually know what they are doing–taking Trump as a good example of why,” stated Jacob Estrada, sophomore. “Nevertheless, if [Trump] manages to do well these next four years, [. . .] I would not be 100 percent against voting for him.”

However, their statements still came down to the matter of experience.

Agnes Tran, junior, said, “It is ironic and degrading to the political system. If all you have to do to run for president is be famous, then I should run.” She later agreed with Estrada’s answer: how she votes will depend on how well these next four years turn out and who his opponents are.

As the world’s first black female billionaire, who’s to say there is not a high chance of a Winfrey 2020 campaign? Perhaps there is an upcoming presidency-dedicated album from Kanye brewing.