Hacienda Five Scholar Athletes

High schools all across the Hacienda League were invited to honor five senior athletes who have shown excellence.

The Hacienda League holds a banquet to recognize students who have shown dedication to academics, athletics and service in the community. The students selected have a shown ability to excel in their sport and court but as most importantly, in the classroom and community.

The students are allowed invite an influential person or coach who has impacted their high school careers. These students were known as the Hacienda Five.

Michael Anyanwu was named because he has been involved in basketball and football throughout his high school career. This past February, Michael was awarded Player of the Game in basketball. He has been awarded this four times. He was recruited and signed to play football at Utah State University.

Jermaine Braddock has also played basketball and football for Charter Oak for four years. In March, Jermaine was named the Charter Oak Basketball Player of the Year. He has been awarded ten times throughout his high school career for basketball and football, including eight Player of the Game and two Player of the Year awards. He signed with San Jose State to play football.

Louis Farrar was honored at the CIF Champions for Characters Awards Ceremony. He has also played football and basketball for CO. Louis has signed to play football at San Diego State. He is a straight-A student and is also in the BETA academy.

Sela Pastrana has four track records. She took top honors in league in triple jump, long jump, and 100 meters run. Last year this track star placed third in the state for the Triple Jump. She was recently named San Gabriel Valley Tribune’s Athlete of the Week. Sela is also an IB diploma candidate.

Chloe Kerby, a varsity soccer star, also excels at academics. A straight-A student, she is in the top 20 in the class of 2018.

Congratulations to these five Hacienda League Athletes.