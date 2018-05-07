Is drinking coffee worth the risk of cancer?

Coffee is a staple in most teenagers’ and adults’ mornings. The average coffee consumption of the United States is 3.2 cups per person per day. Although coffee may seem beneficial giving us energy to power through the day, recently it was revealed that coffee causes cancer.

According to the Tartan News, it is reported that the addiction levels of caffeine is equivalent to the addiction levels of heroine.

Statistically studies show that coffee is mainly consumed by individuals ages 60 and older.

Coffee causes cancer. The statement is not as harsh as it sounds but there is a chemical formed when roasting coffee beans which is found to be a possible cause of cancer. CNN stated, “California keeps a list of chemicals it considers possible causes of cancer. One of them is acrylamide, which is created when coffee beans are roasted. The chemical stays in the coffee you drink in what the court called a ‘high amount.’”

Although this should not cause as much worry. The chemical acrylamide is also found in potatoes, bread, cookies, breakfast cereals, and black olives. So, in other words, the stigma around coffee cancer is not as detrimental as everyone is making it seem.

“I believe people should be more aware of what they’re putting into their bodies since not only does coffee admit this chemical but other foods as well,” senior Charlene Morentin said.

Cancer risks are still evident in everyday life for most American lives as well. Most fast food restaurants have warning labels for chemicals found within their food that causes cancer as well.

However, coffee still comes with a risks. Studies found that coffee increases risks for renal, ovarian and endometrial cancers.

“Obviously, anything in excess is bad for you and if there are a lot of food known to have chemicals that causes cancer but in minute portions then I am sure coffee in moderation wouldn’t kill you. If new research comes up with better evidence that it is more harmful than other things then I will reconsider coming off of my coffee addiction,” senior Clarisse Guevarra said.

Overall, drinking coffee is safe if you are consuming it in reasonable portions. Instead of worrying about cancer risks from cancer, these are a lot more foods and that are putting you at greater risk.