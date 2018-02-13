Opinion: President Trump exceeds expectations in his first year

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States of America on Jan. 20, 2017. Predictions for this Trump presidency were grim by most of the political elite in Washington, with many predicting an economic depression and chaos in the world from Trump’s policies.

After one year, the political elites couldn’t have been more wrong. In President Trump’s first year, the economy is booming under record levels. The stock market, which started at 20,000 at the start of the Trump presidency, has ballooned over 6,000 points since then and has broken record after record.

Unemployment numbers have fallen to 4.1 percent, a number that has not been seen in 20 years. Unemployment in regards to minorities has also been way down, with statistics from the Bureau of Labor confirming that African-American unemployment has now dropped to the record low of 6.8 percent, a historic achievement.

These economic changes have been mainly because of two factors. First, the President used his constitutional powers to rollback hundreds of Obama-era regulations that have been stagnating the American economy.

Second, the GOP tax plan was passed by Congress, which easily made it the biggest tax reform law in a generation.

The cuts to America’s corporation tax helped benefit American companies immensely, with many giving thousands of dollars to their workers in the form of bonuses, such as Charles Schwab giving over $1,000 to 9,000 non-executive employees.

These incentives also motivated corporations to start moving back jobs and money to America, with the New York Times confirming that Apple will be moving back billions of dollars to the United States. In terms of America’s GDP for 2017 which will be released later this month, it is projected to crack the three percent growth barrier for the first time in 15 years. Economically, that will be the finishing touches to an almost perfect handling of the economy by President Trump.

However, the president has had some low lights in regards to his domestic agenda, most notably his failure to end the Affordable Care Act and his poor handling of national crises such as the Las Vegas shooting, the Puerto Rico hurricane and the Charlottesville KKK protests. However, this is to be expected in a president who has never before held political office, and hopefully the president learns from his domestic mistakes this year.

However, the president has had successes with his foreign policy agenda, through his experienced team of national security advisors—including people like General Herbert Raymond McMaster, James Mattis, John Kelly, and others—who have managed to completely crush ISIS in Iraq and have driven them to the brink in Syria. North Korea, America’s principal adversary at the moment, has been dealt crushing sanctions by the U.N. that were pushed heavily by President Trump and his U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley.

The president also did not back down to North Korea, unlike some of his predecessors. His warnings of “fire and fury” if North Korea dared touched the United States have surely made an impact, as North Korean diplomats met for negotiations earlier this January with their South Korean counterparts.

America is also now more respected in the world, with countries now knowing that they cannot conduct wishy-washy business with this president on things such as trade deals, as they have done with his predecessor.

The president has broken every expectation in regards to his first year. The dire predictions of the end of the free press and impeachment of the president have been proven as nothing more than fear mongering. If the president continues on this path and manages to pass a fair immigration bill over the next few months and continue the strong economy, there is no doubt he will be reelected in 2020.