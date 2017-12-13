Local spring 2018 concert lineup

Attending concerts has long been a popular pastime, especially in the months that lead up to summer. Luckily, some of today’s most relevant artists have scheduled several events near Los Angeles in 2018 for the spring. The tickets for these shows are currently on sale months in advance, and for some, quick action may be necessary to claim seats.

Kicking off the month of February, English pop singer Dua Lipa, best known for her empowering single “New Rules,” is holding two shows at the Hollywood Palladium on Feb. 8 and Feb. 12. Lipa will be nearing the end of her tour while promoting her self-titled album with opening act Tommy Genesis, a rising Canadian rapper.

Indie rock band Walk the Moon’s Press Restart Tour will include a show on Feb. 9 at the Palladium as well. The Ohio-based band released their album “What If Nothing” this month on Nov. 10, and are most commonly recognized for their hit single “Shut Up and Dance.” The show will also feature Illinois band Company of Thieves.

In March, pop singer Demi Lovato will take the stage with record producer DJ Khaled on their North American tour. After starting off in San Diego, they will make their way to Los Angeles on March 2 at The Forum. This year, Lovato and Khaled both released studio albums, “Tell Me You Love Me” and “Grateful,” respectively.

Grammy award-winning New Zealander Lorde’s Melodrama World Tour, named for her sophomore album, will visit Los Angeles in March as well. The alternative singer-songwriter’s show is scheduled on March 14 at the Staples Center with special guests Run the Jewels, a hip-hop duo, and Tove Styrke, a Swedish solo artist.

British electronic music group Clean Bandit has rescheduled their original Oct. 21 concert date to Apr. 2 at the Novo by Microsoft in order for it to coincide with the rest of their American tour. The trio will perform solo, and are best known for producing the songs “Rockabye,” featuring Sean Paul and Anne-Marie, “Rather Be,” featuring Jess Glynne, and “Symphony,” featuring Zara Larsson, which all became instant hits worldwide.

Rounding out the month of May, pop-rock artist P!nk’s Beautiful Trauma World Tour visits the Anaheim Honda Center on May 25 and The Forum on June 1. Indie pop act Bleachers, also known as Jack Antonoff, who co-writes with several popular musicians including Lorde, Sia and Taylor Swift, will be the accompanying act.

Finally, Los Angeles native pop-rock band Maroon 5’s Red Pill Blues Tour will feature a June 4 show at The Forum with opening act Julia Michaels, American songwriter and singer of “Issues.” This is the band’s tenth tour, and it will promote their recent album of the same name.

Though these dates may seem distant, tickets for these shows are selling out rapidly. There is plenty of entertainment available in various music genres that is sure to give anyone a viable excuse to spend an enjoyable night at a spring concert.