Journalism students ‘Go Big’ in Dallas

DPMHS Media Advisers Adriana Chavira (The Pearl Post and Prestige Yearbook) and Mark Middlebrook (Pearl Net News) leading the way out of Dallas Love Field airport to the hotel the group stayed at during the convention. Photo by Rachel Bullock Student journalists Alberto Serrano, Nixia Bravo, Nikita Opel, Sandra Ortega as well as advisers Adriana Chavira and Mark Middlebrook take tunnels under Union station to the Hyatt Regency where the convention would commence. Photo by Rachel Bullock Keynote speaker Erin Trieb gives her insight on photojournalism through sharing her experiences in taking pictures in Afghanistan. Trieb is an advocate for mending social issues and founded The Homecoming Project in light of the visits she’s done internationally during wartime. Photo by Rachel Bullock Making the ten minute walk to the Hyatt Regency, the DPMHS Media team prepares for breakout sessions on subjects such as photography and scene composition (video). Photo by Rachel Bullock Breakout sessions included ones on social justice. This poster and information sheets were just outside a room where a two part discussion on political correctness was being held. Photo by Rachel Bullock The sunset in Dallas before the first whole day spent in Texas comes to a close. Photo by Rachel Bullock The DPMHS Media team visited the Dallas Museum of Art for a Late Night exploring various exhibits. Photo by Rachel Bullock “Shaken, stirred, styled,” the wall reads, lightly illuminated for visitors such as senior Kevin Garcia. Garcia and the DPMHS Media team walked around various time periods of art in exhibits such as this, intently investigating the social and historical significance of different times and places of art. Photo by Rachel Bullock Holding her phone steady for a selfie, senior Sandra Ortega poses next to a statue at the “Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art” event. Photo by Rachel Bullock Senior Nixia Bravo does her best to imitate a statue in the Dallas Museum of Art. The DPMHS Media team posed in front of statues like these, both for selfies and for fun memories in recreating a scene presented by the past. Photo by Rachel Bullock After a day of breakout sessions on all things journalism, students went out for a night at the Dallas Museum of Art. Photo by Mark Middlebrook After the “Late Night at the Dallas Museum of Art,” students made their way back to the Hyatt Regency for a “Country Meets City” dance. The dance included a DJ and lots of glow sticks. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students were encouraged to “Go Big” and enjoy their time with fellow journalism students and peers. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students lock their fingers and create silhouettes in front of a projection featured in the ballroom where the “Country Meets City” dance took place. Students stood in front of the Reunion Tower (the “i” in “Go Big”) and made silly shapes such as that of dogs. Photo by Rachel Bullock The weather during the convention was consistently sunny and breezy, with light clouds such as these grazing the sky and highlighting Reunion Tower. Photo by Rachel Bullock Dessert from Cafe Herrera the last night before the Journalism Education Association (JEA) Awards. Photo by Rachel Bullock Trick ropers taught student journalists how to use a lasso. Photo by Rachel Bullock Trick roping is a competitive form of art for natives in Texas. Wild west shows and this small fair presented the talents as a showcase and interaction with the culture of the Southwest. Photo by Rachel Bullock Triple Lindy, an independent band, performed at a fair held by JEA/NSPA. The band did covers of popular and classic rock such as “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond. Photo by Rachel Bullock As the final day of the convention and Dallas trip rolled in, windy conditions transitioned to relentless warmth and sunshine. Photo by Rachel Bullock Senior Sandra Ortega receives a certificate for her work in the Broadcasting write-offs with fellow senior and competitor senior Nikita Opel, who she worked and received recognition with. Photo by Rachel Bullock Seniors Sandra Ortega and Nikita Opel achieved an Honorary Mention in the Broadcast: PSA category in at the National Write-Offs. Photo by Rachel Bullock Senior Rachel Bullock achieved a rating of Excellent in the Sports Action Photography category at the National Write-Offs. Photo by Alberto Serrano Students in the DPMHS Media team took a trip to Dealey Plaza to see where President John Fitzgerald Kennedy (JFK) was assassinated. The two green marks in the street signify where the points (estimated) were that he was shot. Photo by Rachel Bullock Seniors Sandra Ortega, Nixia Bravo and Nikita Opel run off the street after a group photo on one of the marks depicting the site where JFK was shot. Photo by Rachel Bullock The Pearl Net News (PNN) team takes footage for their video about the convention. Seniors Nikita Opel and Sandra Ortega work on B-roll of Dealey Plaza and the site of JFK’s assassination. Photo by Rachel Bullock Videographers including senior Kevin Garcia (right) took footage of the annual event held by conspiracy theorists, who believe there were two shooters, in honor of JFK assassination at Dealey Plaza. Photo by Rachel Bullock Seniors Nikita Opel, Sandra Ortega, Nixia Bravo, Kevin Garcia and Alberto Serrano wait for their adviser to review the footage before lunch and a subsequent tour of the Sixth Floor Museum. Photo by Rachel Bullock DPMHS Media students took a tour of the Sixth Floor Museum. Photo by Rachel Bullock As the Omni finally decorates for the upcoming holiday season, the DPMHS Media team prepares to disembark for the long plane ride home to Los Angeles. Photo by Rachel Bullock

Landing late Wednesday night at Dallas Love Field Airport, journalism and communications students prepared to journey into a new state in hopes of bringing new knowledge and insight to their peers. Maybe a few awards as well.

Nixia Bravo, Sandra Ortega, Nikita Opel, Kevin Garcia, Alberto Serrano and I were eager to begin our long weekend in Dallas. The 2017 Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association (JEA/NSPA) fall convention started without a hitch on Nov. 16 as over 4,000 students decided to “Go Big” and attend various workshops during the day, attending a keynote address by Erin Trieb in the evening.

Trieb provided insight regarding photojournalism. Trieb decided to document wars and their effects on the human psyche for various clients including The New York Times and Newsweek in covering Iraq and Afghanistan. Later in her presentation, she discussed her experiences and the lessons she wanted her audience to take away from hearing about them.

“Just because the epic, high adrenaline, moments are over doesn’t mean that I put my camera down,” Trieb said. “You raise your camera, because the moment lasts a split second and then it’s gone.”

Daniel Pearl Magnet High School (DPMHS) Media advisers Adriana Chavira (The Pearl Post and Prestige Yearbook) and Mark Middlebrook (Pearl Net News) accompanied us on the trip and attended sessions themselves for advice in teaching students about interviewing and other skills.

The second day of the convention was dedicated to the “break with a pro” where students conversed with professionals in their field for feedback about their prospective career paths in journalism. The rest of the day was spent in breakout sessions where students picked up additional tips in writing and composing stories.



That night, students attended a late night event at a local art museum and, later, a dance.

We attended more breakout sessions on Saturday. It was time well spent, with over five new grounds for conversation each from the talks we attended. Around 2 o’clock, those of us who entered the write-offs attended critiques to see and hear about others’ work in their section.

At night, students got to go to a fair in the exhibition halls, learning how to trick rope, which is an art that Texans compete in, essentially spinning lassos. There was also a 360-degree photo booth. It was a last hoorah with plenty of games and prizes to help relax from the workshops and dozens of sessions in preparation for the big awards ceremony to come.

The last day began with the long-awaited awards. Within the write-offs, there were 1,581 participants and 646 winners.

Those who entered the JEA write-offs won in their respective categories from our school.

Opel and Ortega brought home honorable mention in the Broadcast: PSA category and I achieved excellent in Sports Action Photography.

After a few celebratory pictures commemorating the students’ achievements as winners from the only high school in the Los Angeles Unified School District to attend the convention in Dallas, Chavira and Middlebrook took us sight-seeing. We went to Dealey Plaza and got to tour the Sixth Floor Museum, both of which were only a short walk from the convention center and our hotel.

We gathered our belongings to leave that evening for the Los Angeles International Airport and finally returned home late at night just in time for Thanksgiving break.