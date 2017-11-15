Movie preview: DC attempts to gain cinematic grounds with Justice League

DC Comics finally brings its biggest superhero team to the big screen with “Justice League.” With an ambiguously foreshadowed villain and an insecure team of heroes stifled with a subtle sense of justice, DC brings its most anticipated characters Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), The Flash (Ezra Miller) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa), to theaters for another attempt at redemption from its recent failures.

Wrangled together by a hopeful Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), the Justice League joins forces and creates what should be one of the most balanced allied forces in the DC multiverse headed by Batman and sparked by Superman (Henry Cavill) and his actions in this film’s prequel, “Batman v. Superman.”

Fueled by a newfound unity, the Justice League must stop a threat from Steppenwolf (Ciaran Hinds) as he attempts to raise an army against, presumably, all that is just and good.

Though the trailers rely on the heroes and significance of the team to carry it to success, the plot is lost and not much is revealed about what exactly the group must face to save the Earth if not the known universe at the time.

The comic origins of the movie are speculated to be from an arc which includes Darkseid, Steppenwolf’s nephew, as well as a source of power that when tapped into will make him a formidable opponent, if truly adapted in the movie. Until then, beasts called parademons will plague the heroes and aid Steppenwolf in his evil plans.

Despite this, a box-office success is eminent. Though not reviewed well, its predecessors establishing the newly iterated line-up of Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman, did do well in the long run in theatres and earned a collective couple billion dollars internationally.

This hero flick is either going to find a standing among Marvel after many long years and trials or it’s going to eventually flop like “Suicide Squad” and “Batman v. Superman,” failing to make a true impact on its audiences the way it does in the box-office.

“Justice League” is set to release on Nov. 17 and is rated PG-13.