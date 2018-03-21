enough, walkout, national, guns, school, students Photo story: DPMHS students walk out of school, into the local district offices asking for change – HS Insider
Carrying colorful posters, juniors Alexsia Ishkhanian and Bella Feinstein walk out of Daniel Pearl Magnet High School (DPMHS) and walk into the parking lot of the Northwest District Offices of the Los Angeles Unified School District to peacefully protest gun violence in schools and advocate for gun law reform. Photo by Rachel Bullock
Daniel Pearl Magnet High School

Photo story: DPMHS students walk out of school, into the local district offices asking for change

