Carrying colorful posters, juniors Alexsia Ishkhanian and Bella Feinstein walk out of Daniel Pearl Magnet High School (DPMHS) and walk into the parking lot of the Northwest District Offices of the Los Angeles Unified School District to peacefully protest gun violence in schools and advocate for gun law reform. Photo by Rachel Bullock Daniel Pearl Magnet High School Photo story: DPMHS students walk out of school, into the local district offices asking for change rbullock725March 21, 2018 Local media covered the #NationalWalkout at various schools, including Daniel Pearl Magnet High School. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students walked out of DPMHS and then walked in to the local district offices next door under administrative supervision. Principal Deb Smith and Magnet Coordinator were among the few who helped look out for students as they made their protests. Photo by Rachel Bullock On March 14, a year after the Parkland shooting, over a hundred students from Daniel Pearl Magnet High School participated in the walk-out and walk-in to protest of gun violence. It’s estimated that almost a third of our small school of just over 350 students participated. Photo by Rachel Bullock Sophomore Marjina Haque makes a short speech at the start of the #Enough walkout. Haque was among the few students helping organize this event at DPMHS and among the many organizing events like this nationwide. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students found many means of protesting, most created signs such as this. Photo by Rachel Bullock Two students hold a poster commemorating the protest and free speech it represents, especially off school grounds. In organizing this walkout, students expressed solidarity with the students who lost their lives in Parkland as well, claiming they aim to give voices to those who are now voiceless. Photo by Rachel Bullock Another aspect of demonstrations from students of DPMHS were the more human aspect. Appealing to fear and concerns students have experienced regarding their safety. Photo by Rachel Bullock The fence was lined with students pushing their posters on the gate and yelling for their cause. Students were kept from walking onto the sidewalk lining Balboa. Photo by Rachel Bullock Not everyone protesting was for gun law reform. People outside the gate were advocating for both sides. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students patiently waited for the gates of the local district offices to open so they could pass through using the sidewalk to DPMHS. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students solemnly walked from the local district offices to DPMHS, prepared to stand on the sidewalk for another few minutes before making their full return. Photo by Rachel Bullock Senior Madison Feinstein makes the final walk back to DPMHS after a 17 minute protest at the LAUSD Northwest District Offices in support of gun reform. Students only protested for 17 minutes and stuck to the time, which is symbolic of the 17 lives lost in the Parkland shooting, which happened a month ago on Valentine’s day. Photo by Rachel Bullock Junior Melissa Hernandez stands with her poster just in front of the driveway into DPMHS. Photo by Rachel Bullock Daniel Pearl Magnet High School students hold their posters while chanting along Balboa Boulevard during the #Enough Walkout. Cars honked as they passed, making their commute and showing their support at the same time. Photo by Rachel Bullock Two students silently protesting confer behind their poster. Photo by Rachel Bullock Sophomore Marjina Haque gives a thumbs up to a driver who honked their horn in support of the hundred students on the sidewalk participating in the walk-out. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students slowly return a couple minutes before the end of the protest on gun violence in wake of the Parkland shooting. Photo by Rachel Bullock Kaia Greenwood, the sophomore who organized the #Enough Walkout at Daniel Pearl Magnet High School, reads a speech she prepared in honor of the 17 students the nation lost in the Parkland shooting a month ago today. Photo by Rachel Bullock After returning, students peacefully returned to campus in time for Nutrition. Photo by Rachel Bullock Seniors Leila Calderon and Janna Desamito register to vote in the Multi Purpose Room (MPR) during nutrition. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students were encouraged to constructively use their voices in means such as these- registering and preregistering to vote. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students went into the MPR at DPMHS to make posters in support of the walkout and gun violence protests following the walkout. Students were encouraged by administrators to vent in peaceful ways such as making signs expressing their thoughts and ideas. Photo by Rachel Bullock Sophomore Angie Rumbo makes her voice heard by coloring and writing on a poster in the MPR during nutrition following the protest. Photo by Rachel Bullock Students wrote quotes and personal messages about gun violence and their reflections on Parkland on posters in the MPR after the walkout and protest. Photo by Rachel Bullock.
