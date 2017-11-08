World Series had all Los Angeles on edge of its seat

After an intense Game 7, the Los Angeles Dodgers came home from Dodger Stadium on Wednesday from the final game against the Houston Astros in what has to be the most exhilarating, record-breaking World Series of all time.

The Dodgers won the first game of this series to no surprise of their fans. This game, though, was not without its worries. The Dodgers hit more and were guaranteed a win by the 6th inning, but the Astros tied with them in the 4th. Fans bit their nails in anticipation of a comeback worthy of their L.A. name.

The eventual back and forth of the series was only instigated further by Games 2, 3 and 4 with the Astros rebounding with every at-bat to some extent. The two teams traded wins each game. Not everyone hit or even fouled off, but there was a definite persistence in aggression on both ends that helps create such a great match for the series.

With an impassioned Game 5, the competition advanced. Both teams brought their best to this series, especially in the last couple games leading into last night’s 5:20 p.m. first pitch time at Dodger Stadium in L.A.

But it only took about four pitches for the Astros to take the lead in Game 7.

Joc Pederson pulled through for the Dodgers’ offensive lineup with the Dodgers’ only run, but after that, no one scored and left countless players on base as the Astros knocked more players home inning by inning.

Through the series, pitcher Justin Verlander had pulled some amazing no-hitters post-season on the Astros, proving the astounding quality of the bullpens on each team alongside the Dodgers’ Rich Hill and Clayton Kershaw.

With the best home game record this season, it seems that the Dodgers had an obvious advantage over their opponents, but to no avail- their opponent are the ones with the best away game record. Both teams brought their blood, sweat and tears on the field alongside their fans who rallied in their support.

This series has been very exciting for fans in Houston and Los Angeles alike. Though the Dodgers had one of the best lineups in their history, the Astros brought tough competition which has been recognized little until now by those in the home region for this game.

The last out ushered in as a ground ball by Corey Seager was fielded, ending it for the Dodgers, one of two of the best teams in baseball today.

Both cities truly brought their best this series and the takeaway from the season is exponential with future hall of famers, award winners and of course records shattering. With a history making win for the Astros and a final score of 5-1, the Astros prepare to leave L.A., bringing the victory with the World Series title as well as hope back to their city, proving Houston truly stays strong and fights to the end.