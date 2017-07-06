A poem: ‘I hear America screaming’

I hear America screaming, the vehement cries I hear.

Those of all classes, races, ages, and religions.

The men screaming for more money and more power, a secure place to stand firm.

The women screaming for a voice in our sad, patriarchal society, marching for their rights.

The teenagers screaming for attention and acceptance,

in a world of hate and judgement.

The children screaming for their electronic devices in our modernized environment,

their eyes glued to a metal box,

oblivious to the world outside of a little screen.

Different races screaming against one another,

power-hungry and determined to reign over each other.

The protesters screaming a proclamation of what they believe is true,

that “#BlackLivesMatter” or he’s “#NotMyPresident” or “Society is Cruel,” yet,

we are society.

The educators screaming to battle budget cuts and privatization.

The wrongdoers screaming for fairness that they may or may not deserve.

The graduates and immigrants screaming for a place to be, and job to do,

screaming as they realize this was not the “American Dream.”

The government trying to scream for a decision that would affect the hearts and minds of many,

yet only screaming over the people, screaming over the screams, ignoring all.

Each scream terrifying, yet completely human and beautiful,

the hearts of our country showing the inevitable truth.

I hear America screaming.

(A parody of “I Hear America Singing” by Walt Whitman.)