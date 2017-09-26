A dreamer in Los Angeles

Brianna Medel is an overachiever and strives to be the very best version of herself. She was born on Dec. 18, 2001 in Los Angeles. She grew up in a friendly environment where she could hear the birds chirping and the wind blowing in the park she lived nearby.

Medel often enjoyed playing volleyball with her fellow cousins and the sound of laughter and joy. She grew up with two older brothers and a sister who is younger than her. Anthony is 20 and Christopher is 18 while the youngest sister is 8. Her two brothers, Anthony and Christopher, attend Cal State LA.

Her grand accomplishment was when she achieved happiness during a difficult stage in her life. She now lives with her grandparents who fully support her decisions and helped change her mindset on life and future goals.

Medel hopes to achieve a career in forensic psychology or enter a field in law and justification. As she grew up she learned many life lessons and skills such as the following: accepts life as it is, growth in personality affects those around you, and surrounding yourself with positive people propels you to stay virtuous.