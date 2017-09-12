A pathway into a life

His name is Miguel Villanueva and is 16 years old. He was born on July 30 2001 in East Los Angeles. He grew up in south central Los Angeles but now lives in Boyle Heights.

He lives in a family of five and he is the youngest out of the whole family. He has one brother and one sister. Their names are Raul and Desiy. His parents’ names are Maribel and Amando.

What makes Villanueva stand out is he is 6-feet 2-inches, so you can easily find him in a crowd. He attends East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy (ELARA) and a junior.

Villanueva is an average student at ELARA. He’s not the brightest student or person. On his free time he likes to play video games.

His current work with HS insider is to post to the public about interesting things or a background story about himself. He sometimes goes and works with his father on the weekends. His father works in a construction shop on Pico Blvd.

Villanueva’s future goal is to be able to own a Nissan GTR. He also wants to be able to buy his own parents a house or even maybe a car for all the things they’ve done for him in the past. His main goal is to start his own business all by himself. He does not know what kind of business it will be, but he is planning on it so that one day it will become one of the biggest business.