Boys and men: Stop catcalling on the street

It’s not OK for men and boys to comment on women and girls on the street.

Men shouldn’t think that it’s okay for them to comment on women and girls on the street. They shouldn’t comment on women because they wouldn’t like it if other men were commenting on their wife, daughter, or a female from their family.

When men comment on us girls in the street, it makes us feel uncomfortable and it scares us because we don’t know the type of person they are and what they are capable of doing to us.

On the NY City Lens blog, it states that many women have been killed for ignoring the harassers when they comment on them and that some women say things back to them or they just ignore them pretending that they didn’t hear anything so that they don’t keep saying things to them.

In the article, it also says that in order to prevent or stop men and boys from commenting on women and girls in the streets, help could be by addressing sexual violence, gang violence, domestic violence, and street harassment with young kids at school and at home. In the article, it also says that one of the girls said that the men and boys comments towards her don’t feel like nice complements. She said that she feels like she was being objectified.

Some girls are scared and that’s why they don’t speak up for themselves. On the other hand, some of the girls even record the men when they are saying things to them. Both of our opinions are correct because it is wrong for men and boys to comment on the streets about women and girls.

Men and boys shouldn’t comment on women and girls in the streets because it makes us all feel uncomfortable.