BTS is taking the U.S. by storm

When you hear music in a different language you may think, “what might they be singing about?”

BTS is a K-Pop boy band from South Korea. BTS is abbreviated from their original name “Bangtan Boys” or “Bulletproof Boy Scouts” and “Beyond the Scene.” They are a seven member boy band named: V, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, RM, J-Hope and Suga.

BTS new album, “Love Yourself: Her,” is how you should love yourself and others and the differences you have from others. “DNA” has become their most famous single from their recent new album.

“Love Yourself: Her,” is directed for the youth. The songs in this album are about “young adults that fall in love.”

BTS collaborated with The Chainsmokers and created “Best of Me” to be in their album. This song has really good energy; it explains how someone brings out the best of you even if they don’t know it.

BTS also collaborated with Steve Aoki and Desiigner in their song “Mic Drop.” Mic Drop for BTS is showing all the hard work they have done and winning many awards for it.

BTS is known from their catchy songs and talented dancing. When they released their music video “DNA,” all their fans (BTS fans are called “Army”) were all really impressed and really happy for them on how their music video came out to be.

This album is unique from the other great albums they have released. “Love Yourself: Her,” has become really popular in the U.S.

The songs in this album bring good and meaningful things for everyone that has heard there music. BTS will continue to raise the charts in the US with their good music, dancing skills, positive energy and their appreciation they have for their Army.