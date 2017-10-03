Can cellphones be educational tools?

Take a look around and realize the environment we all live in. Time is of essence nowadays. Technology is enhancing every second of every day as well as our understanding of the human world. We can educate one another about the world around us with the simple use of technology that is easily accessible within the palm of your hand.

Cellphones can be educational tools because if our computers are not working or not available at the moment we can always use our cellphones for educational purposes.

Cellphones consist of having lots of educational applications that can help us grow more knowledge. As a student I believe that cellphones are educational because I use my cellphone every day to assist me with my homework. My cell phone is useful when I need to look up a definition of a word, use google translator, or to check my email for important school updates.

Cellphones are capable of performing many tasks than a computer. Some applications that are available on a cellphone are not accessible on a computer. For instance, there are various apps for math, English, science, and history. As for math it can help us students increase our math skills.

Google Drive is another application that is used by many students to write essays, create PowerPoints, or videos. Although this application is available on a computer, students prefer to use their cellphones. Google Drive is a free app and is accessible for student who may not have a working computer at home.

Some experts believe that students can go to tutoring if they don’t understand a subject in school and not waste their time trying to find an app to tell them solve problems or answer questions. Many claim that students can stay after school and borrow one of their teacher’s computers and sign into Google Drive or do their work in the class until finished.

Many students wouldn’t want to stay in school and finish their assignments. They would prefer to go home and find a useful app to help them. They also wouldn’t want to ask a teacher to use their computers. They can just go home, and log on to Google Drive or whatever website they need and just work from home.

The article “Young teens in U.S. use mobile devices for homework’’ from Reuters.com states that more than one-third of teens in the United States said that they are using their cellphones to do homework. Smartphones were used at home for school work by 39% of 11 to 14 year olds. But the usage was lower in schools.

The national online poll of 1,000 students showed that smartphone usage increased within the age. This shows by percentage wise that most students use their cellphones to do homework or any educational purposes. As students aged they use their cellphones more for homework and go online to search for websites that are useful to them.

