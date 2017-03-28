Chalio’s Birrieria: a symbol to the people and culture of East L.A.

Chalio’s Birria, an authentic Mexican food restaurant, has been a symbol to the people in East Los Angeles for years. Bringing out the culture of Mexicans living in East L.A., Chalio’s provides an authentic mimic of being back in Mexico for people living in the community.

At Chalio’s, they attempt to make customers feel back in Mexico by giving Mexican locals a glimpse of what they left behind. When arriving you will notice the authentic Mexican culture. Right away your nose will fill the wonderful scent of arroz (rice), frijoles (beans), hand-made tortillas floating in the air, and the distinct smell of birria or carne asada sitting on the grill.

With exquisite smells running through your nose, you will also notice the sound of Mexican music filling the space coming from the music box full of Mexican Bandas and Grupos costumers can choose from.

Chalio’s is open between 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. depending on the day and closes between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. depending on the day as well. It is mostly busy around dinner time with families eating there. There is also a bar for those who want a drink with their meal.

At Chalio’s, the workers also present a well-cooperative work system that presents customers with a sense of being welcomed. They greet you as if you are family and make you feel at home.

Chalio’s has become an historic and traditional place to eat for many Mexicans living in East L.A. It’s a symbol to the people and culture of East Los Angeles with its Mexican traditions and customs.