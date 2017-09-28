East Los Angeles’ chosen one: Jesus

Jesus Paz is a junior attending East Los Angeles Renaissance Academy. Paz is an athletic, talkative, and a funny person, who is very positive, competitive and mostly patient.

He enjoys playing sports, especially soccer. He also really enjoys playing video games and spending time with his friends and loved ones.

In elementary school he received a trophy for having perfect attendance five years in a row. In addition, he has also won several championships with a soccer team outside of school, which belonged to his brother-in-law.

Paz lives with both of his parents and has five siblings, which consist of four sisters and one brother. He is the second to the last child. His oldest sister is married and has two kids, a boy and a girl. His second oldest sister is also married and has three kids, two boys and one girl. His third oldest is also married and has two boys. His fourth oldest sister is 18 and is a freshman at Cal State L.A. His youngest brother is 10 years old and attends Evergreen Elementary, which is the school that Paz also attended.

Throughout his middle school years, he attended Belvedere Middle School. He is currently working with HS Insider and will do future projects with them.

In the future Paz would like to attend Cal State L.A., just like his sister. He plans on becoming an Architect because he would like to one day build buildings that would help improve the image that East L.A. gives.

Paz also plans on one day being able to buy his hardworking parents their dream home, and everything else they deserve for supporting and being there for him.