End of an internship

For a little over six months now, I’ve been working with High School Insider under the guidance of my mentor Kyle Finck. I’ve been learning how to write like a real journalist, how to phrase things, how to structure my articles, and planning the skills it takes to interview people.

These skills have helped me have a voice in my life. I’ve been able to experience things through this program I wouldn’t normally have done alone. I’ve participated in walk outs, protest, and sit ins, just so I get the information I need for my articles. I’ve told the internet about the events I care about and the events other people are interested in too.

I’ve always been a writer ever since I learned how to use a pencil and thought I knew just about everything I needed to know. But Kyle has shown me the world and techniques of a journalist: how a single phrase could affect a whole article, how a good picture can captivate the audience, and how to make sure I get all the necessary information down properly. Article by article my writing gets more and more like a journalist.

Friends and family always tell me they can see my improvement with each article I write. I hope to become a journalist and I feel like this internship, this experience was a big step in the right direction. I wouldn’t have changed this internship for the anything in the world.

Working side by side with Kyle has been great. He really does do all he can to make sure I’m comfortable and at ease. When I first met Kyle I remember he told me not to think of him as my boss but as my college mentor instead since he’d be treating me like the respectful adult I am. He also supports me in my personal life too, feeling ecstatic when I told him of my college acceptance and wondered what exactly went through my head when I found out the news.

Throughout this experience I’d have to say my most memorable moment would have been my first real interview. I had walked with the crowd during a walk-out protest to get the proper feel of the environment and energy. When we reached our destination, I was competing side by side with real reporters trying to get any information we could on why and what these people were protesting for. It was exhilarating, it was at that moment I felt like a real professional and it was also that moment that being a journalist was exactly what I wanted to be doing for the rest of my life

Now my internship is at an end, I’m waiting for my final meeting with Kyle; I’m remembering all the amazing people I have met and worked along side by, and I’m remembering all of the events I have covered and been apart of. I’m satisfied with what I was able to accomplish under Kyle’s guidance and Eduardo’s feedback. Kyle has really helped me tweak my articles and offered compliments on what I was able to do correctly. This truly has been an unforgettable experience.

Thank you.